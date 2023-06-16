Bengaluru: Pedestrian dies two days after being hit by speeding car 

A pedestrian died two days after a serious accident where he was hit by a speeding car in Jayanagar 8th Block in southern Bengaluru.

On Tuesday, 68-year-old Lakshmi Kumar Vasan was hit by the speeding car, driven by 22-year-old Guruprasad, around 10.30 am while he was crossing 40th Cross Road near the junction with 2nd Main Road.

Vasan suffered severe head injuries as a result. The driver admitted him to a hospital nearby. Later, Vasan was taken to a private hospital on 3rd Main Road, where he died at 8.45 am on Thursday.

Jayanagar traffic police have detained the driver.