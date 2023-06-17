Bengaluru: Pedestrian mowed down by car

An unidentified person was killed in a hit-and-run case in southern Bengaluru in the early hours of Saturday.

At around 1 am, an unidentified car travelling from Bannerghatta Road towards Kanakapura Road on NICE Road struck an unidentified pedestrian walking near the Kanakapura exit toll booth and immediately fled the scene. The man was fatally injured.

According to Thalaghattapura traffic police, the victim is approximately 45 years old. It is uncertain whether the victim was crossing the road and whether alcohol was a factor.

An FIR has been registered against the unidentified driver under sections 279 and 304 (A) of the IPC, as well as sections 134 (A&B) of the IMV Act.

The traffic police are requesting assistance in identifying the victim. The public can contact the police at 080-22942862 for photographs and basic information that may aid in identifying the victim.