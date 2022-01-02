Bengaluru pharmacies better prepared to handle Covid-19 surge: Association

As the number of Covid 19 cases increase in Bengaluru, the members of Bruhat Bengaluru Chemists and Druggists Association say they are better equipped to handle a possible third wave.

During the second wave of the pandemic, there was a drug shortage in the city, especially of antiviral tablets, as the supply chains of the medicines were hit.

The pharmacists said the supply and demand are stable for now. “There is no problem in supply now. Our pharmacies are well stocked to manage if there is another wave. While Ivermectin is not being prescribed anymore, drugs like Fabipiravir are easily available”, said M K Mayanna, President of the Association.

With the cases being on a down low for several months now, the demand for N-95 masks and oximeters, which were most sought after during the second wave, is very less now. However, at least 5-10 sheets of the paracetamol tablet, Dolo 650, are being sold in most pharmacies. The sales of sanitizers have been consistent throughout the year.

Also read: Covid cases jump 130% in Karnataka over one week

“N-95 masks are now available in textile stores and even on roadside carts. People do not come to pharmacies for those masks now. But we sell at least two sheets of Dolo everyday”, said Vishwanath P of Vishu Medicals in Sunkadakatte.

The pharmacists also say that there is some sense of awareness among people now due to which the trend of hoarding medicines has not been observed in the recent days even though the cases have increased.

“We have not really seen an increase in customers in the last few days. It might increase only a little in the upcoming days. But we have stock of all the necessary medicines to cater to the demand”, said a pharmacist at Raj Medicals in Muddinapalya.

Watch latest videos by DH here: