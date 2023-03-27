Bengaluru police arrest rider after wheelie video goes viral

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for doing wheelies on Ballari Road in northern Bengaluru on the weekend. Police took action after a video of the stunt was shared widely on social media.

Chikkajala traffic police said Jagannath endangered the lives of other vehicle users by doing wheelies on the night of March 24.

A fellow vehicle user shot a video of Jagannath's act and uploaded it to social media. The user tagged the traffic police on Twitter. Police tracked him down through the registration number of his two-wheeler. They also checked his Instagram account and found videos of him doing wheelies, an officer said. Jagannath is a resident of Jai Bharath Nagar in Banaswadi.

Police are investigating another viral video that shows a young man doing wheelies on his two-wheeler near Electronics City. The video was shot by a local resident and posted on Twitter. Police are trying to trace the rider.