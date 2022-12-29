Bengaluru police chief inspects security arrangements on MG Road, Brigade Road for NYE

Bengaluru police chief C H Pratap Reddy inspected MG Road and Brigade Road to review security arrangements by the divisional police ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Reddy was accompanied by the Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Sandeep Patil and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Srinivas R Gowda on the inspection rounds. On Wednesday morning, the team visited MG Road, Brigade Road and Church Street.

Reddy said the police have installed additional CCTV cameras and will deploy drone cameras to prevent revellers gathering in large numbers from being harassed during the New Year’s Eve celebrations. Police will also use metal detectors.

“Providing safety to women and children is top priority for the police. We will take necessary measures to ensure safety and tighten security,” Reddy said.

Police have instructed bars and pubs to install additional CCTV cameras in their premises.

The top cop assured citizens via Twitter that Bengaluru police will be working overtime to keep the city safe. He urged them to dial 112 if they notice unlawful incidents.

Reddy also asked revellers to obtain mandatory licence under the noise pollution rules for loudspeakers and comply with prescribed decibel levels and time restrictions. “Bengaluru city police would not be a spoilsport, if you comply,” Reddy’s tweet stated.