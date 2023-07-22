Police chief meets with citizens at Masika Janasamparka

Bengaluru police chief interacts with citizens at Masika Janasamparka

A series of problems were raised by citizens pertaining to traffic, and law and order.

Chetan B C
Chetan B C
  • Jul 22 2023, 23:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2023, 03:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananada said he was open to the idea of having student representatives from each college as a point of contact between the police and the student community. 

"It's a good idea. We'll think it out and decide,” he said at the Masika Janasamparka in Hanumantha Nagar. 

Dayananda was accompanied by M N Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), P Krishnakant, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Sujeetha Salman, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, South), and representatives of the BBMP and Bescom. 

A series of problems were raised by citizens pertaining to traffic, and law and order. The top cop assured everyone that the problems will be attended to by the police at the earliest. 

People accused the BBMP of showing negligence towards citizens' grievances and blasted it for not attending to any of the problems raised by people. 

Several local residents praised the Hanumantha Nagar police for promptly attending to citizens’ problems. 

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

