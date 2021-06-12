Bengaluru police chief Kamal Pant issues night, weekend curfew orders

Bengaluru city police commissioner Kamal Pant has issued prohibitory orders banning movement across the city during the night curfew and weekend curfew, starting June 14, according to the government’s new unlock order.

The order stated that night curfew will be in place every day from 7 pm to 5 am from June 14 to 21. The ban on movement over the weekends will be in force from 7 pm on June 18 till 5 am on June 21, as per the order.

The government issued detailed guidelines to break the spread of Covid infection. Except for essential services, all movement is banned across the city. All commercial establishments should be closed during the night and weekend curfews.

Anyone found violating the act will face action under the National Disaster Management Act, Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act and IPC Section 188, Pant said.