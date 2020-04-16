Bengaluru police chief visits labour camps, allays fear over coronavirus lockdown extension

City police commissioner Bhaskar Rao visited labour camps near Bagalagunte and inspected the Peenya checkpost near the Nagasandra metro station for illegal vehicular movement on Thursday.

Addressing nearly 800 migrant workers using a megaphone, Rao told them the situation would return to normalcy in a couple of days and they needn’t worry. He assured them they could go back to work once everything settles down, and asked them to remain indoors till such time.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Rao, who had already instructed the jurisdictional DCPs to depute one police officer in their jurisdiction to address workers’ issues, also gave the labourers a list of dos and don’ts, including maintaining social distancing and personal hygiene. He told the workers they would be provided with all essential items.

Making an appeal to refrain from spreading rumors, he said police officers will visit the camps daily, and if they have doubts, they can ask the police personnel.

Following instructions from the commissioner, the north division police addressed nearly 3,000 labourers in camps near the airport.

Bheemashankar S Guled, DCP (North-East), assured them help from the government and labour department with regard to the supply of food.

Vehicle checking

Earlier in the day, Rao scrutinised vehicular movement and inspected passes at National Highway-4 and instructed officials at the checkpost to permit movement of people with a medical emergency and other essential services.