Bengaluru Police collects Rs 12 crore in traffic fines

The traffic police have collected Rs 12 crore at the end of the extended period of the traffic fine concession offer on Saturday.
As of 9 pm on Saturday, traffic violators shelled out a whopping Rs 12,31,32,060 to clear 4,25,091 cases of traffic violations between March 4 and 18. This marked the end of the state government's offer of extending the traffic fine discount period.
People were allowed to pay only 50 per cent of their pending traffic fine amounts for e-challans issued for violations registered before February 11.
