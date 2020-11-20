Bengaluru police constable arrested for aiding and abetting drug peddlers

A police constable has been arrested for aiding and abetting drug peddlers, police said on Friday.

According to police, constable Prabhakar, who was working in Sadashivanagar police station was arrested by the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru.

He had been allegedly helping Suneesh and Hemant, who were arrested in Goa in connection with drug peddling.

Along with Suneesh and Hemant, former Congress minister Rudrappa Lamani's son, Darshan Lamani was also arrested recently.

Police launched a crackdown against drug abuse in Bengaluru after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three drug peddlers supplying drugs to Kannada film actors and singers.