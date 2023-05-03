Bengaluru Police file FIR over 'death threats' to Alt News' Zubair

Bengaluru police are investigating fact-checker Mohammed Zubair's complaint that several Twitter handles had called for "mob violence" against him.

The 41-year-old co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News filed a complaint with the DJ Halli police in April, naming Twitter handles that "disclosed my address, criminally intimidated me and called for mob violence against me" through their public tweets. He sought immediate action as per the law.

According to Zubair, Tweet user @Cyber_Huntss shared a public tweet on April 9, stating that he was sending him a 400-gram packet of pork. The tweet, since deleted, disclosed Zubair's address in Bengaluru.

"This tweet disclosing my address is meant to compromise my safety and can lead to mob violence against me. The tweet must be read with the context of the slew of hatred that I have been at the receiving end of since March 2023. I was openly given a series of death threats and targeted aggressively on Twitter," Zubair's complaint states.

He added: "This targeting to my identity is abundantly clear from the specific sending of pork that is not consumed by Muslims at all. To especially send the prohibited meat during the month of Ramzan is to attack me for my religious identity and attack my dignity."

On March 14, Zubair filed a complaint with the East CEN police station, Shivajinagar, naming 15 Twitter users that "incited" death threats and mob violence against him and made religious slurs.

Police have taken up a case under IPC Sections 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 504 (punishment intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

They have named the Twitter handle @Cyber_Huntss and other unnamed accused.

Zubair urged the police to make Ajeet Bharti, a Twitter Blue subscriber who calls him an author and journalist. "He's a serial offender and should be booked," he said.