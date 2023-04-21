Bengaluru: Police raid 500 rowdies, pick up 67 with non-bailable warrants

With Karnataka just weeks away from the assembly elections, Bengaluru police have raided more than 500 rowdies in different parts of the city.

The aim was to warn the rowdies against indulging in anti-social activities and causing disturbance at polling.

Over 1,500 cops conducted the raids in the police department's central, southern, western and northern divisions. Police found lethal weapons in at least two rowdies' homes. Fresh cases have been booked against them. Police also picked up at least 67 rowdies with non-bailable warrants against them, police sources said.

Two hundred rowdies were raided in the western division alone.