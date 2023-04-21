Police raid 500 rowdies in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Police raid 500 rowdies, pick up 67 with non-bailable warrants

The aim was to warn the rowdies against indulging in anti-social activities and causing disturbance at polling

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 21 2023, 02:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 05:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

With Karnataka just weeks away from the assembly elections, Bengaluru police have raided more than 500 rowdies in different parts of the city. 

The aim was to warn the rowdies against indulging in anti-social activities and causing disturbance at polling. 

Over 1,500 cops conducted the raids in the police department's central, southern, western and northern divisions. Police found lethal weapons in at least two rowdies' homes. Fresh cases have been booked against them. Police also picked up at least 67 rowdies with non-bailable warrants against them, police sources said. 

Two hundred rowdies were raided in the western division alone. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka

Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka

Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing

Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing

The future of social media is a lot less social

The future of social media is a lot less social

Invest in the planet's health

Invest in the planet's health

What’s government trying to hide?

What’s government trying to hide?

Challenge and opportunity

Challenge and opportunity

India, Thailand discuss UPI, Prompt Pay Service linking

India, Thailand discuss UPI, Prompt Pay Service linking

UN chief calls for Sudan ceasefire over end of Ramadan

UN chief calls for Sudan ceasefire over end of Ramadan

Woman thrashed by 3 men for using public handpump dies

Woman thrashed by 3 men for using public handpump dies

Dropouts from NE interiors sow seeds of agripreneurship

Dropouts from NE interiors sow seeds of agripreneurship

 