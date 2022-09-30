Bengaluru police seal PFI-affiliate office on Tannery Road

Going ahead with orders to seal down PFI offices and organisations affiliated to it, the Bengaluru city police locked another place on Tannery Road on Thursday night.

The office of All India Imams (AIIC) located in P&T Colony, Venkateshpuram, on Tannery Road was sealed down by KG Halli police. Bheemashankar S Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), confirmed the sealing down of the AIIC office.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru district police conducted searches related to the banned PFI and its members in four places in Hoskote on Thursday night.

Mallikarjun Baldandi, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru District, said they have searched places in which both Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) were functioning. Three residences of the presidents, vice-president and another person were searched by the Hoskote sub-division police team.

"During the search, we found nothing incriminating. Since the PFI doesn't have any exclusive office in our district, we have not sealed down any office building," he added.

The Bengaluru police had sealed down four offices in High Grounds, Halasuru Gate, JC Nagar and Hebbal police stations on Thursday afternoon based on the orders of Bengaluru police commissioner C H Pratap Reddy.