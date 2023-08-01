Bengaluru police to get 2500 constables soon - Parameshwara

In a strong bid to strengthen the policing system in the city, Home Minister Dr G Paraemeshwara on Tuesday announced that Bengaluru police would get an additional 2,500 posts to strengthen the existing force at various levels of constabulary.

Parameshwra told reporters that since Bengaluru’s boundaries as well as population have grown exponentially, the police department is facing a staff crunch at various levels and especially this problem has maximised due to an ongoing probe into the PSI recruitment scam that took place during previous government’s tenure.

He added that the police have always been short staffed and the home department has submitted a fresh proposal to recruit 3500 constables at various police stations across the state barring Bengaluru to the Finance Department recently. “We hope to get their approval soon,” he said.

The minister also added that the state government is contemplating promoting about 750 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) to the Police Sub-Inspector cadre soon which will further lead to promotions at various levels.

“We have more than 20000 vacancies at various levels including 1000 PSI posts in the police department that needs to fill but with the PSI recruitment scam in court, the government can not recruit more PSIs therefore, the state government will promote ASIs in order to overcome the shortage,” he said.