Bengaluru Police to register case against people out beyond 11 pm with no emergency

The Bengaluru police will register cases against anyone seen outside for no emergency after 11 pm till 5 am and seize their vehicles, as the night curfew comes into effect in the city today.

The curfew will be in place every day till 5 am on January 2. However, people participating in Christmas eve celebrations will be exempted from the curfew.

Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant told the press that Section 144 has been imposed across Bengaluru from December 24th, 11 pm. "The policemen across the city are going to check the vehicles commuting unnecessarily. We are going to register a case against such people under National Disaster Management Act and IPC section 188 — disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant along with seizing the vehicles," he said.

According to the guidelines issued by the state government, emergency services including hospitals and goods-carrying vehicles are exempted from the curfew. Police have also permitted cabs, auto-rickshaws to ply after 11 pm.

If there are any passengers traveling in the cabs and auto-rickshaws, they will be required to show their flight, bus or train tickets, to the policemen at checkpoints to continue.

Private vehicles are barred on roads 11 pm. All industries and private firms will have to function with 50 per cent staff at night. Anyone working the night shift will have to show the company ID card to the police.

Commercial establishments, including bars and restaurants, will have to close their business before 11 pm. The onus is on individual establishments to decide what time they will relieve their employees to reach home before 11 pm. Same rules apply for New Year's Eve and New Year, Pant said.

All the flyovers across the city will be closed after 11 pm. The police will do Naka Bandi, all city police staff will be on duty and if necessary, the City Armed Reserve (CAR) police will be used for implementing the curfew.