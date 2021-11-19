Bengaluru police unearth fake stamp paper racket, seize stamp papers worth Rs 63 lakh

Cracking down on property fraudsters, Bengaluru City Police on Friday busted a fake stamp paper racket and seized stamp papers worth Rs 63.57 lakh.

The East division police, who probed into several complaints as directed by the High Court a few days ago, have arrested five persons in connection with the case.

Giving details of the case Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police told media persons that the accused were selling these fake stamp papers on the premises of various courts in the city. “As per the High Court’s direction, three cases were registered at HAL and Halasurgate Police station. Probing into these complaints, we have nabbed five persons associated with the incident,” Pant briefed.

Elaborating further Pant explained, “We were alerted that the accused were selling these fake stamp papers within the premises of the courts in Bengaluru. Based on the information our police officials led by an ACP rank officer launched an undercover operation to catch the culprits red-handed.” He further added that a few small rubber stamps bearing the name of State Bank of India, Cottonpet branch, a screen printing machine, rubber stamps bearing the sign of Government of India and 233 empty paper sheets have also been recovered from the accused.

“The accused had been in the trade since 2005, according to the preliminary information. While the fake stamp papers were sold at Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 within the known and close circle of friends, for general public they were selling them at Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per paper. The accused were using fake embossing and franking methods to validate the stamp papers,” Pant explained.

