Bengaluru: Police won't close eateries before 1 am; top cop issues order

The city police chief has ordered that no eatery shall be forcibly closed before 1 am, the deadline set by the state government more than six years ago.

In a memo issued on Friday, Bengaluru Police Commissioner C H Pratap Reddy stated that the operational hours for eateries in the city are 6 am and 1 am, as per a government order issued on June 25, 2016.

According to Reddy, the Bruhat Bangalore Hotels' Association has complained that the police are forcibly closing eateries in many parts of Bangalore by 11 pm, well before the stipulated deadline. He stated that eateries located in public places would be allowed to do business between 6 am and 1 am. He instructed the deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) and other senior police officers to take necessary action in this regard.