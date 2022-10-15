Bengaluru: Police won't close eateries before 1 am

Bengaluru: Police won't close eateries before 1 am; top cop issues order

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 15 2022, 02:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2022, 04:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH file photo

The city police chief has ordered that no eatery shall be forcibly closed before 1 am, the deadline set by the state government more than six years ago. 

In a memo issued on Friday, Bengaluru Police Commissioner C H Pratap Reddy stated that the operational hours for eateries in the city are 6 am and 1 am, as per a government order issued on June 25, 2016. 

According to Reddy, the Bruhat Bangalore Hotels' Association has complained that the police are forcibly closing eateries in many parts of Bangalore by 11 pm, well before the stipulated deadline. He stated that eateries located in public places would be allowed to do business between 6 am and 1 am. He instructed the deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) and other senior police officers to take necessary action in this regard. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

What's Brewing

Skipped polls? Expect call from EC

Skipped polls? Expect call from EC

Govt staff donate Rs 80-100 cr for cow adoption scheme

Govt staff donate Rs 80-100 cr for cow adoption scheme

Forget WFH, this country lets you work from pubs!

Forget WFH, this country lets you work from pubs!

No Dalit, Adivasi or OBC heads Indian mainstream media

No Dalit, Adivasi or OBC heads Indian mainstream media

Damien Hirst burns artworks after collectors pick NFTs

Damien Hirst burns artworks after collectors pick NFTs

Qatar WC will have areas for drunk fans to sober up

Qatar WC will have areas for drunk fans to sober up

 