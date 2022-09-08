Bengaluru: Protest continues over temple construction at BU campus

Protest continues on BU campus over temple construction

Hundreds of students gathered near the Administrative Block and demanded the university authorities withdraw the permission provided to construct the Ganesha temple

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 08 2022, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2022, 05:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Students and staff at Bangalore University's Jnanabharathi campus continued to protest on Thursday against the construction of a temple on the premises.

They even resolved to file a complaint before the governor, chief secretary and BBMP chief commissioner demanding action against the BBMP engineer in charge of the construction work.

Speaking to DH, Lokesh Ram, Vice-President of Bangalore University Post Graduate and Research Scholars' Union, said that the engineer had filed a police complaint against the teachers and students calling them "miscreants".

"After Wednesday's protest, the engineer in charge of the project had filed a police complaint terming teachers and students as miscreants. We have urged the BBMP chief to initiate action against the engineer," he said.

The students and staff alleged that despite the university issuing directions to stop the temple construction work, BBMP authorities have continued the work.

However, Vice-Chancellor Dr Jayakara S M visited the spot and asked the authorities to stop the construction work.

Spot issues 

Meanwhile, the students' body clarified that they are not against the construction, but the place where the temple will come up.

What the Constitution says 

Some social activists questioned the university citing the Constitution, saying there is no provision for any religious structure on the premises of an educational institution, and demanded the university stop the temple construction.

bengaluru university
Bengaluru

