Bengaluru rains: HC directs BBMP to set up ward-wise grievance cells

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the BBMP to forthwith set up ward-wise grievance cells in order to address the problems of citizens in view of the unprecedented rains.

A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe passed this direction while hearing a PIL related to potholes in Bengaluru city.

The PIL was filed in 2015 by Vijayan Menon and others seeking a direction to the BBMP for an action taken report on the repair of the 'killer' potholes.

During the hearing, the bench asked the counsel for the BBMP on the situation prevailing in the city due to incessant rains and waterlogging in residential areas. The court asked whether the civic agency has set up ward-wise cells to help citizens reach out with their complaints.

"The BBMP shall forthwith set up ward-wise grievance cells in order to address the problems of residents who are facing problems from the unprecedented rain situation in the city of Bengaluru. For such purposes, ward engineers in each ward shall be notified to deal with the grievances of residents of their localities,” the bench said.

The court further said: “It is stated that a proposal has been prepared for setting up sluice gates in the lakes in the city of Bengaluru so that the water can be released prior to monsoon so that lakes do not overflow in the rainy season.

"It is directed that the proposal to build sluice gates shall be prepared by the BBMP expeditiously and shall be submitted to the state government for approval."

Meanwhile, with regard to the work of filling up potholes, the BBMP informed the court that the city has been divided into three packages.

The court has directed the BBMP to furnish within one week the details of the work of filing of potholes between July 25 and now.