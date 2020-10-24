Bengaluru rains: Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa announces Rs 25,000 aid for affected families

Bengaluru rains: CM BSY announces Rs 25k aid per family

The Chief Minister also took stock of the situation and discussed with officials the steps required going forward

Bharath Joshi
  • Oct 24 2020, 13:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2020, 13:13 ist
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 25,000 for every family affected by floods in Bengaluru even as heavy rain pounded the city leaving homes marooned.

The decision was taken after Yediyurappa held an emergency meeting with Revenue Minister R Ashoka, BBMP administrator Gaurav Gupta, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad, and Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant.

“It has been decided to provide Rs 25,000 to every family that has suffered losses due to the heavy rainfall and flooding,” Yediyurappa told reporters. “This will cover their immediate needs of clothing, food and other essentials.”

The Chief Minister also took stock of the situation and discussed with officials the steps required going forward. Heavy rainfall is forecast for two more days in Bengaluru.

“I’ve directed officials to take action towards a permanent solution and they’re working on that,” Yediyurappa said. 

