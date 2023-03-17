Bengaluru receives first splash of pre-monsoon showers

Bengaluru witnessed the first splash of pre-monsoon showers on Thursday.

While rains were limited to areas like Magadi Road, JP Nagar and Jnanabharathi, villages around Bengaluru received relatively more rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that there were reports of hailstorms in Bevahalli, a village near Kolar.

According to officials from IMD Bengaluru, the city will continue to get light rains in a few areas over the next two days.

"There is a trough starting from southern Tamil Nadu and this is moving through Karnataka onto Konkan. It will weaken in the next two days and after that, the city will return to normal summer weather," said A Prasad, who heads the IMD's meteorological centre in Bengaluru.

On average, Bengaluru gets close to 15 mm of rainfall in March and this increases to 65 mm by May.

The temperature has increased relatively compared to the last two weeks.

"Average normal temperature for March is 33.1 degrees Celsius and the city recorded 33 degrees Celsius on Thursday. We are expecting that the temperature will remain close to this for the rest of March," Prasad added.