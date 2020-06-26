Bengaluru registers 113 new Covid-19 cases

On Thursday, the city once again posted triple-digit Covid-19 case figures (113), in addition to registering three new deaths in its rural district.

This raised Bengaluru Urban’s total Cocid-19 tally to 1,791, of which 1,207 are active.

In keeping with the trend of previous days, a majority of the 113 new cases comprised 59 people with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI), one of whom is a 28-year-old policeman in Kengeri. Another 32 new cases are placed into the category of “contact under tracing.”

A further 10 cases are primary contacts, of which five were infected by Patient 8825, a 47-year-old woman from Mahadevapura, who was diagnosed as Covid-19 positive on June 21. All of the five contacts are residents of Splendid Eternity Apartments, across from a school in Kodigehalli. These individuals range in age from a 29-year-old man to a seven-year-old boy.

Six other cases are either inter-state or inter-district travellers. Another is a 48-year-old policeman who is said to have contracted the disease from the central city market containment zone. Four are people with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

Bengaluru Rural cases

Surprisingly, 12 new cases were reported in Bengaluru Rural, of which three were listed as fatalities. While this reportage equals 12 cases which were reported in the district on June 5, the number of fatalities comprise a new high.

P N Ravindra, Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Rural, said two of the new fatalities are directly linked to the funeral of an elderly Covid-19 victim in Hoskote.

“The death happened early in the morning, and the family of the deceased carried out a cremation without permission. We think that the transmission happened at this point,” Ravindra said.

The two fatalities are women aged 60 and 80 who died on June 20 and June 23 respectively. Two other members of the funeral party are also said to have turned positive and are currently being treated in C V Raman Hospital.

The third fatality is a 38-year-old man from Subhash Nagar in Nelamangala, who died on June 21 while being treated for Covid-19 at ESI Rajajinagar.

Among the other Bengaluru Rural positive cases are five additional people from Hoskote, and a Bihari migrant worker employed in a granite factory in Devanahalli.