Bengaluru registers 165 fresh Covid cases, lowest in 167 days

The state registered the lowest daily cases on Sunday in the second wave, with the official data showing 1,001 fresh Covid infections.

Sunday’s figures were the lowest single-day tally in 132 days and just 165 of them are from Bengaluru Urban, the lowest numbers for the city in 167 days. February 8 was the last time when the city recorded the lowest cases, with 127 infections.

Bengaluru’s Sunday caseload constituted 16% of the state-wide tally.

The highest caseloads were also found in Dakshina Kannada (115 cases), Udupi (110) and Mysuru (97). The total number of new cases, along with 1,465 discharges state-wide, brings Karnataka’s active caseload to 23,419.

The number of new deaths disclosed on Sunday (22) were also the lowest in 112 days.

The youngest was a 21-year-old man from Bidar who died at a government hospital on July 24, 14 days after being diagnosed with the disease. He also had symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), but no known comorbidities.

The oldest was an 81-year-old man in Mandya who also died on Saturday, 17 days after being diagnosed. He suffered from hypertension and had similar SARI symptoms.

Vaccination update

The state has administered a scant 1.89 lakh doses on Sunday, out of which 75,697 jabs were second doses.

This increased the first dose coverage in the state to 44.8% while the second dose coverage in the state stands at 11.62%. Bengaluru Urban’s first dose coverage has reached 71.13% of the city’s target population of 91 lakh, while the second coverage reached 17.86%.