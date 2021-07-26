B'luru registers 165 Covid cases, lowest in 167 days

Bengaluru registers 165 fresh Covid cases, lowest in 167 days

Bengaluru’s Sunday caseload constituted 16% of the state-wide tally

Akhil Kadidal
Akhil Kadidal, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 26 2021, 01:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2021, 01:45 ist
A health worker collects swab samples at the Majestic bus stand. Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

The state registered the lowest daily cases on Sunday in the second wave, with the official data showing 1,001 fresh Covid infections.

Sunday’s figures were the lowest single-day tally in 132 days and just 165 of them are from Bengaluru Urban, the lowest numbers for the city in 167 days. February 8 was the last time when the city recorded the lowest cases, with 127 infections.

Bengaluru’s Sunday caseload constituted 16% of the state-wide tally.

The highest caseloads were also found in Dakshina Kannada (115 cases), Udupi (110) and Mysuru (97). The total number of new cases, along with 1,465 discharges state-wide, brings Karnataka’s active caseload to 23,419.

The number of new deaths disclosed on Sunday (22) were also the lowest in 112 days.

The youngest was a 21-year-old man from Bidar who died at a government hospital on July 24, 14 days after being diagnosed with the disease. He also had symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), but no known comorbidities.

The oldest was an 81-year-old man in Mandya who also died on Saturday, 17 days after being diagnosed. He suffered from hypertension and had similar SARI symptoms.

Vaccination update

The state has administered a scant 1.89 lakh doses on Sunday, out of which 75,697 jabs were second doses.

This increased the first dose coverage in the state to 44.8% while the second dose coverage in the state stands at 11.62%. Bengaluru Urban’s first dose coverage has reached 71.13% of the city’s target population of 91 lakh, while the second coverage reached 17.86%.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Coronavirus
Covid-19

What's Brewing

Why an asteroid strike is like a pandemic

Why an asteroid strike is like a pandemic

See pics: Ramappa Temple now UNESCO World Heritage Site

See pics: Ramappa Temple now UNESCO World Heritage Site

What types of memories are forgotten in Alzheimer’s?

What types of memories are forgotten in Alzheimer’s?

Greece's 1st underwater museum opens up ancient world

Greece's 1st underwater museum opens up ancient world

Why does Delta variant make contact tracing harder?

Why does Delta variant make contact tracing harder?

 