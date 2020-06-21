Bengaluru registers 94 COVID-19 cases, second highest to date

A day after posting the highest COVID-19 totals, the city municipal authorities reported 94 new cases and three new deaths on Saturday.

Twenty-one of the cases had Influenza-Like Illness (ILI), while 17 of those discovered with COVID-19 on Saturday were also suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI).

A further 18 are international arrivals from Dammam in Saudi Arabia. They were among a group of 149 passengers who had arrived in the city on a Vande Bharat flight on June 12. They tested positive while in hotel quarantine.

Information available from the office of the district commissioner revealed that one of the passengers was from Bengaluru. Eight are from Mangaluru, three from Shivamogga, two each from Bantwal and Bidar, while one passenger each hailed from Vijayapura and Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, a second flight from Dammam arrived in Bengaluru on Saturday evening with 150 passengers.

By far, the largest grouping of new cases are primary or secondary contacts of known COVID-19 cases, including five contacts of Patient 8216, a 76-year-old man from HSR Layout, who was identified as COVID-19 positive on Friday.

Another four are contacts of Patient 7259, an 86-year-old woman with ILI who died of COVID-19 on June 15.

Three deaths recorded

One of the three people whose death was reported on Saturday was a 46-year-old resident of Kumaraswamy Layout who first showed symptoms of the disease on June 4. The extent of the disease’s progression necessitated him to be placed in the ICU. He succumbed to the disease on Saturday.

The second death is a 56-year-old head constable from the Kalasipalya police station. The third fatality is a 39-year-old man who died on June 18. He suffered from SARI before being diagnosed with COVID-19.