Bengaluru: Residents count damages after heavy overnight rain

Citizens in several parts of the city spent Wednesday taking stock of the destruction caused by Tuesday night's heavy rainfall, including the collapse of a retaining wall on a stormwater drain (SWD), flooded apartment basements and waterlogged roads.

Normalcy did not return to Kengeri, RR Nagar, VV Puram, Lakkasandra, Gottigere, Vidyaranyapura, Nagarabhavi and other areas for six hours on Wednesday morning.

In Dattatreyanagar near Hosakerehalli, the rain washed away the retaining wall of the SWD, endangering the houses abutting it. The BBMP is now building a temporary wall.

In Koramangala, many areas were flooded with extensive damage to property. Vehicles at Sony Signal were submerged while water also entered some houses.

Vehicles parked in several apartments were underwater with residents waiting for rescue workers to pump the water out.