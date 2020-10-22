Bengaluru: Residents count damages after overnight rain

Bengaluru: Residents count damages after heavy overnight rain

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 22 2020, 01:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2020, 05:28 ist

Citizens in several parts of the city spent Wednesday taking stock of the destruction caused by Tuesday night's heavy rainfall, including the collapse of a retaining wall on a stormwater drain (SWD), flooded apartment basements and waterlogged roads. 

Normalcy did not return to Kengeri, RR Nagar, VV Puram, Lakkasandra, Gottigere, Vidyaranyapura, Nagarabhavi and other areas for six hours on Wednesday morning. 

In Dattatreyanagar near Hosakerehalli, the rain washed away the retaining wall of the SWD, endangering the houses abutting it. The BBMP is now building a temporary wall. 

In Koramangala, many areas were flooded with extensive damage to property. Vehicles at Sony Signal were submerged while water also entered some houses.

Vehicles parked in several apartments were underwater with residents waiting for rescue workers to pump the water out. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Rainfall
Flood

What's Brewing

NASA touched an asteroid. How much will it bring home?

NASA touched an asteroid. How much will it bring home?

Durga Puja 2020: Covid-19 dampens Kolkata's spirit

Durga Puja 2020: Covid-19 dampens Kolkata's spirit

Will Pushpam Priya turn out to be Bihar's dark horse?

Will Pushpam Priya turn out to be Bihar's dark horse?

 