Bengaluru residents face clean-up challenges after heavy showers

Even on Monday afternoon, parts of the city remained submerged as floods wreaked havoc. The Cunningham Road to Sankey Road underpass, known as the “magic box,” remained waterlogged as water pumping efforts continued throughout the night and into the day.

Workers operating the water pump shared their experiences, revealing that despite the water and barricades, several two-wheelers dared to traverse the underpass.

“We’ve been pumping the water out since 9 am today after we stopped at 10 o’clock last night. Despite the water and the barricade at the entrance, at least five two-wheelers rode through the underpass this morning,” said one of the workers manning the water pump.

In another instance, the basement of the Mekhri Circle skywalk’s lift suffered flooding due to a small hole in the supporting metal pillar. A security guard residing in a room nearby described the situation and how three individuals were tirelessly emptying bucket-loads of water into a nearby drain.

“The heavy rains also flooded my room. I called two friends to help me pump out the water but I have lost my month’s ration in one day,” he said, as he balanced a bucket of water to pour out.

Suma, a resident of Mahalakshmi Layout 1st block, shared the aftermath of an overflowing stormwater drain that flooded her house.

“Last evening, the BBMP came and helped us clear all the water but so much of our food, clothing and electronics have been ruined or washed away. We are still struggling with an unbearable stench “ she said.