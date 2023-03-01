Bengaluru: Residents in despair as kids' play area in Jayanagar park falls into disrepair

A BBMP playground in Jayanagar 7th Phase has had a dilapidated children’s play area for nearly four years now.

Residents have alleged that the authorities have taken no interest in repairing the equipment.

Paneendra Bellur, a resident of RBI Layout, Jayanagar 7th Phase, tweeted on February 18 about the children’s play area being neglected at the park located on 11th Main Road, RBI Layout.

"Many here pay income tax, GST, property tax and this is what they get," he wrote, attaching images of the park equipment in a state of disrepair.

He said that residents had been complaining for nearly four years about the park posing a threat to the safety of the children who frequent it every evening. “Authorities seem the least interested in maintaining the existing facilities because it is not a big project that can bring in lots of money,” he said.

Chandru, a resident of RBI Layout, complained that BBMP officials make residents run around by assuring action but never deliver on their promises. "Every time we have asked about the terrible state of the children’s play area, they assured us that they would get to work right away, but they haven’t made any progress for over three years,” Chandru said, adding that the officials have been telling residents they do not have the funds.

He hopes the equipment can be fixed before the summer vacation begins so that schoolchildren from the neighbourhood can make good use of the play area.

Jayaram, a local political leader, said that he was made aware of the issue just about a week ago. “I have informed the mechanics who set the play area to fix the broken equipment, but I don’t know how long they will take."