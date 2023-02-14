Bengaluru: Restaurant vandalised near Avenue Road

A group of people vandalised SLV Bhavan Hotel located on CT Street near Avenue Road on Sunday night, according to the Bruhat Bangalore Hotels’ Association.

The association said a group of 30 men barged into the restaurant and vandalised the tables, chairs, vessels and the building’s walls. “The act was committed by goons,” it added.

While a senior officer said the Halasuru Gate police attended to the matter on Sunday night, the restaurant owner hadn’t yet filed any official complaint till Monday evening. “We have asked them to file a complaint. Once they file it, we will take further necessary action,” the officer added.

Civil court case

Police said they learnt that there was a long-standing civil court case between the building owner and the hotel owner. The person claiming to be the building owner lives in Mysuru.