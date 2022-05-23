Bengaluru: Rider thrown off flyover as car hits moped; young pillion rider survives

A 46-year-old man died after a speeding car struck his two-wheeler and he fell off the flyover on Ballari Road, North Bengaluru, on Sunday morning, police said. His 11-year-old nephew, who accompanied him during the ride, suffered injuries.

Govindappa, a paani puri seller from Gauribidanur, was taking the boy, Sanjay, to the airport to show him aeroplanes when the car rear-ended his TVS XL near Jakkur around 7.20 am, according to police. The moped skidded, throwing both Govindappa and Sanjay off.

While Sanjay fell down, Govindappa was thrown off the flyover on the road below. He suffered grievous head injuries and died on the spot while Sanjay was taken to a hospital, said an officer from the Yelahanka traffic police station.

The car driver, identified as Varun, 26, a resident of JP Nagar, tried to run away but bystanders chased him down and handed him over to the police. He has been booked for reckless and negligent driving.

Police have learnt that Varun, a medical lab technician, was returning from Nandi Hills at the time of the accident.