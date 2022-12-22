Bengaluru riots: Cabinet accepts magisterial probe report

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday accepted the magisterial inquiry report into the August 2020 riots at DJ Halli and KG Halli in east and northeast Bengaluru.

The report is said to have confirmed the role of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in the violence. The SDPI is the political arm of the banned PFI.

According to sources in the home department, the report held that the riots were not spontaneous as was claimed, but orchestrated. The report has also justified police action to open fire, burst tear gas shells and cane the rioters.

Three people were dead and over 50 injured in the riots that erupted in DJ Halli and KG Halli allegedly because of a derogatory social media post on Prophet Mohammed by a relative of Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy. The MLA’s house and the KG Halli police station were gutted in the riots.