Bengaluru riots case: NIA conducts searches for absconding accused persons

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials conducted searches in around seven locations in Bengaluru as part of an effort to trace accused persons absconding in the DJ Halli and KG Halli riots case.

During the searches, various incriminating documents and electronic devices were seized from the premises of absconding accused persons. According to the NIA officials, they conducted simultaneous searches in multiple locations (seven) locations in the city at the premises of the seven absconding accused persons charge-sheeted in two cases.

According to sources, the accused persons are allegedly part of a political party and an organisation. The houses and offices of these accused persons were among seven places searched.

The two cases being investigated by NIA officials were originally registered in DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations pertaining to the riots on August, 11, 2020. When the mob was protesting against the alleged derogatory social media (Facebook) about the Prophet Mohammed by Naveen, nephew of Pulakeshinagar constituency MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy. The post had turned violent, police stations and vehicles were torched and the police personnel were attacked in both the police stations.

NIA had filed chargesheet against 109 and 138 accused persons in respective cases. Further investigation is on to trace the accused.