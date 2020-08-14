Bengaluru riots: MLA apologises to locals for damage to property

After visiting his house, MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy met Munegowda, the earlier landlords of Kaval Byrasandra whose house was also vandalised.

While he apologised to Munegowda for the damages to his property, Murthy vowed to fight for justice and get compensation for the vehicle owners and several others who lost their properties in the violence.

The CCTV footage recovered from Munegowda’s house explicitly showed the mob sharing money, weapons, and petrol bombs. Murthy said he will restrict his complaint to damages on his house, office, and on the public and will not include damages to his sister's house.

His sister Nagamani, whose house was damaged, along with his other sister Jayanti visited Kaval Byrasandra a day after the violence and said they were saddened by the incident. Seeking police protection, she urged police to arrest those involved in the violence.