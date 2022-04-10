Bengaluru road rage murder | CID to probe Chandru's death

Karnataka government on Sunday decided to hand over the murder case of Chandru to the Criminal Investigation Department. This was following allegations by BJP leaders that the Bengaluru City police had pressured Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to lie about the real cause of murder to avoid communal tensions.

"Truth should come out (about the case). I have spoken to the DG-IGP and Bengaluru City police commissioner yesterday and decided to hand over the case to CID to ensure an impartial probe," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

The case will likely be transferred to CID today, Bommai said, adding that a third party probe will help bring out the truth.

Chandru was killed at JJ Nagar police station limits on the early hours of Tuesday, after his bike collided with another two-wheeler in Haleguddalahalli area. Chandru was stabbed in the thigh by one of the accused resulting in his death. While police had maintained that it was a road rage incident, BJP leaders had maintained that Chandru was killed for not knowing Urdu. Three people, including a juvenile, was arrested by the police.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra was the first to claim that the victim was murdered as he could not speak Urdu, only to make a u-turn after the city police issued a clarification.

However, several BJP leaders, including BJP national general secretary CT Ravi and state general secretary N Ravikumar continued to maintain that Chandru was killed for not knowing Urdu. Ravikumar went on demand action against Bengaluru City police commissioner Kamal Pant for lying about the reason for murder.

