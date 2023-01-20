Bengaluru road rage: Woman drags man on car bonnet for 3 km

Woman drags man on car bonnet for 3 km in Bengaluru

A case and counter case has been filed against the woman and the man climbing SUV bonnet

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 20 2023, 16:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2023, 16:38 ist
Screengrab of car dragging man in Bengaluru. Credit: Twitter/ChaithanyaSwamy

Warning: The story and video might trigger some readers, discretion advised.

In yet another incident of dragging in Bengaluru, a man on an SUV bonnet was dragged for 3 km on Ullal Main Road, Jnanabarathi, on the morning of November 20. 

A case and a countercase have been filed against the man and the woman who was behind the wheel. 

A few days back, a biker dragged an elderly man for almost a kilometre in the city, while the nation is grappling with the death of Anjali Singh, the victim of the Kanjhawala case, who was dragged for around 12 km in Delhi.  

More to follow...

Bengaluru news
Accident
Karnataka News

