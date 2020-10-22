Bengaluru roads remain killer, jump in accidents in 2019

For the second year in a row, Bengaluru saw the third-highest number of road accidents among million-plus cities in the country in 2019.

The IT capital reported 4,684 accidents and 768 deaths last year, an increase of 1.6% and 12%, respectively, over 4,129 accidents and 686 deaths the year before, according to the data released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

In the number of accidents, Bengaluru remained third in 2018 and 2019. As far as road accident deaths are concerned, the city slipped to the fourth position in 2019, down from the fifth the year before.

Karnataka, however, saw a slight dip in road accidents and deaths in 2019. The total 40,658 accidents ( deaths 10,958 persons) reported in 2019 compared to 41,701 mishaps ( 10,990 deaths.) in 2018. The state ranked 5th position in 2019 against 4th position 2018 due to a reduction in accidents. But in number deaths, the state remained in 4th position both in 2018 and 2019 in India.

Chennai remain top among all big cities with reporting 6871 accidents and 1252 deaths while Delhi is in second position with 5,601 accidents and 1463 deaths in 2019. Interestingly both Chennai and Delhi have able to reduce the accidents drastically in 2019 by 9.35 % and 13.98 % respectively.

As per the Road Accident Report for 2019, a total number of 4,49,002 accidents took place in the

country during the calendar year 2019 leading to 151,113 deaths and 451,361 injuries. The number of accidents decreased by 3.86 % in 2019 over that of the previous year, while the deaths decreased by 0.20 % and the number of injuries also decreased by 3.85 %. In 2018, 4,67,044 accidents reported, 1,51,417 persons died and 4,69,418 injured.

"The decline in road accidents, killings and injury reported during the calendar year 2019 appear to have been a result of the Motor Vehicle Act implemented in States from September I, 2019, which focused on road safety and included, among other things, stiff hike in penalties for traffic violations as well as electronic enforcement."Giridhar Aramane, Secretary Union MInistry of Raod Transport.