Bengaluru: Rs 7-cr fee for consultancy firm stuns activists

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 22 2023, 00:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 03:44 ist

The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited, formed a year ago, has roped in a consultancy firm at an estimated cost of Rs 7.36 crore a year.

This is perhaps the first instance where such expenditure has been set aside for consultation when the very purpose of setting up a new entity was to create in-house expertise in handling solid waste management. 

According to documents seen by DH, the BSWML has roped in RITES Ltd, a transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering firm, as a project management consultant.

Notably, the board approved the tenders just a week before the model code of conduct was announced, and the work order was issued even before the government allocated portfolios. 

The BSWML, sources said, acted in haste as the move was opposed both by the high court-appointed technical committee and solid waste management experts. Despite this, the letter of acceptance was issued two days after the board approval on March 21. Insiders pointed at a conflict of interest as officials who are part of the board also cleared the file at the government level. RITES was the lone bidder. 

V Ramaprasad, who has advised the BBMP on solid waste management-related activities, said Rs 7.36 crore was a lot of money when the BSWML received technical guidance from the committee appointed by the HC. He said the firm does not have the expertise to advise on solid waste management as it is a player in the engineering sector.

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

