Bengaluru Rural district got more industries in last three years

The Bengaluru Rural district has attracted the highest number of industries in the last three years under the State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC).

Of the total 1,319 large and medium industries cleared by SLSWCC, Bengaluru Rural district tops the list with 291 industries followed by Tumakuru with 155, Chikkaballapur with 137 and Ramanagara with 106.

Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani provided this data to the Legislative Council on Tuesday. He has given it as a reply to a question raised by BJP MLC D S Arun.

The minister stated that the state is expected to get an investment of Rs 3,34,857 crore from these industries cleared with the generation of 4,40,456 jobs.

Interestingly, though the number of industries cleared for Bengaluru Rural is the highest among all other districts, Dakshina Kannada district managed to get the highest amount of investment with just eight industries. As per the data placed by the minister before the House, the Dakshina Kannada district attracted investment worth Rs 67,766 crore.

When it comes to investment, Tumakuru district stands second with Rs 55,675 crore worth of investment from 155 industries, followed by Chitradurga with Rs 42,750 crore with just 11 industries.

Shivamogga district was able to get only one industry with Rs 41 crore investment whereas Coorg failed to get any.

Bengaluru Rural is listed even as the highest number of employment generators with 1,53,783 jobs.