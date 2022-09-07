Bengaluru: RWH installations can help beat water shortage

Even as residents struggle to grapple with inundated roads and houses, some buildings face shortage in water supply thanks to the flooding of pumps and motors in the BWSSB pumping station at Tore Kadanahalli (TK Halli).

While Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) officials are working overtime to restore water supply, they said the situation would have been better if citizens had installed Rainwater Harvesting (RWH) systems at home.

“RWH systems provide multiple benefits. While they could provide for the needs of citizens during such situations, installing an effective RWH system will prevent flooding,” said BWSSB Chairperson Jayaram N.

According to the data available with the BWSSB, as per the rules, at least 63,000 houses across the city have to install RWH systems.

“Though we levy a fine on their monthly bill, many have not taken the initiative to install the system. We collect almost Rs 1.5 crore as penalty every month from those who are yet to implement a RWH system,” a senior BWSSB official said.

Jayaram also said the system should not be implemented haphazardly.

“The whole system would fail if collected rainwater is discharged into stormwater drains or sewerage lines. It is important that the building reuses the collected water efficiently. Many direct the water to underground drainage systems, which puts more pressure on manholes that burst open,” he said.

Helping a community

Vishwanath S from the Rainwater Harvesting Club recalled instances where the RWH system installed in one house had helped a community.

“Given the magnitude of rain the city is receiving, installing an RWH system is the need of the hour. Owing to the heavy rains, many of the recharge wells are overflowing and many have reached at least ground level. There are a number of cases where one system has helped at least 10 houses during water scarcity,” Vishwanath said.

In the event Cauvery water supply is disrupted, houses with RWH installations can sustain themselves for a week.