Bengaluru’s annual rainfall surges 89% in 5 years

Bengaluru has seen an 89 per cent rise in its annual rainfall in 2022 compared to what it received five years ago, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. This surge, not only in annual rainfall, but also in summer temperatures, could be due to the impact of climate change.

According to the data accessed by DH, Bengaluru received 1,033.2 mm rainfall in 2018, which increased to 1,956.7 mm by 2022.

Data showed that rainfall during the monsoon has surged by 126.9 per cent in June, 128.18 per cent in July and 169.23 per cent in August. There was a significant increase in pre-monsoon and post-monsoon rainfall as well.

While the changing rainfall pattern cannot be entirely attributed to climate change, warning signs cannot be ignored, say experts.

“Increasing rainfall patterns can also be attributed to climate variability. However, it is evident that Bengaluru is facing a threat from global warming. While increasing rainfall cannot be entirely attributed to climate change, heavy rains in short durations are definitely a sign of climate change,” said A Prasad, a senior scientist with the IMD, Bengaluru.

Professor J Srinivasan, Distinguished Scientist at the Divecha Centre for Climate Change said the higher-than-normal rainfall during the past four years may also be linked to La Nina in the Pacific Ocean.

“Owing to La Nina, globally, rainfall patterns have changed,” he said. However, he added that concretisation and loss of green cover

were pushing Bengaluru to the edge.

“Bengaluru has grown dramatically over the past 40 years. Concretisation and loss of green cover have taken a toll. We should limit Bengaluru’s growth to prevent further warming and develop other cities. In Bengaluru, there is a need to develop more parks and lakes. Only such measures can limit further warming,” Professor Srinivasan said.

“From policy-level changes to simple tasks like waste segregation, each of us should do our bit. Use of green energy, planting saplings, conserving water and implementing rainwater harvesting could help mitigate further problems,” he said.

However, experts added that changes over the last two decades need to be studied in detail to determine the effects of climate change.