B'luru: S Saundarya to perform at Vienna orchestra

Bengaluru: S Saundarya to perform at Vienna orchestra

Saundarya, 18, is a student of Prafulla Kumar Mondal.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 17 2023, 02:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2023, 03:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Great granddaughter of Bharat Ratna M S Subbulakshmi and granddaughter of Radha Viswanthan, S Saundarya will represent India at the Vienna University Philharmonic Orchestra on June 17.

This concert is being held in Vienna as part of 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Austria, and Bengaluru-based Saundarya is participating as a member of the Indian National Youth Orchestra as a violinist.

Read | Now, drones to help Bengaluru cops manage traffic

Saundarya, 18, is a student of Prafulla Kumar Mondal.

The orchestra will present 'Carmina Burana', which is a cantata composed in 1935 and 1936 by Carl Orff, based on 24 poems from the medieval collection 'Carmina Burana'.

Saundarya and her elder sister S Aishwarya are amongst the most popular Carnatic musicians today and are the torchbearers of the MS Subbulakshmi Legacy.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Modi-Biden: A warm embrace, but how long will it last?

Modi-Biden: A warm embrace, but how long will it last?

Now, drones to help B'luru cops manage traffic

Now, drones to help B'luru cops manage traffic

When you show a spine

When you show a spine

Is our furniture going pudgy?

Is our furniture going pudgy?

Challenges of a greying population

Challenges of a greying population

A theory of justice

A theory of justice

No use denying Dorsey’s revelations

No use denying Dorsey’s revelations

Fans thrash audience member for criticising 'Adipurush'

Fans thrash audience member for criticising 'Adipurush'

Man takes son to hospital's 3rd floor on e-scooter

Man takes son to hospital's 3rd floor on e-scooter

Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to stream on ZEE5

Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to stream on ZEE5

 