Bengaluru: S Saundarya to perform at Vienna orchestra

Great granddaughter of Bharat Ratna M S Subbulakshmi and granddaughter of Radha Viswanthan, S Saundarya will represent India at the Vienna University Philharmonic Orchestra on June 17.

This concert is being held in Vienna as part of 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Austria, and Bengaluru-based Saundarya is participating as a member of the Indian National Youth Orchestra as a violinist.

Saundarya, 18, is a student of Prafulla Kumar Mondal.

The orchestra will present 'Carmina Burana', which is a cantata composed in 1935 and 1936 by Carl Orff, based on 24 poems from the medieval collection 'Carmina Burana'.

Saundarya and her elder sister S Aishwarya are amongst the most popular Carnatic musicians today and are the torchbearers of the MS Subbulakshmi Legacy.