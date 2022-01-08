Bengaluru safe, crimes under control, says top cop

Police commissioner Kamal Pant on Friday said Bengaluru is safe as crimes in the city came down in 2021, a year when the pandemic tore through the state capital amid lockdown.

Pant cited crime statistics for 2021 to bolster his argument and said that police came down heavily on rowdy activities and the drug menace. He also said the detection rate was high.

Statistics of various crimes reported in the city in 2021 showed a reduction when compared with 2019. The number of murders came down from 205 in 2019 to 177 in 2020 and 156 last year.

There was a slight uptick in chain-snatching cases, which had fallen from 225 in 2019 to 152 in 2020, with 165 incidents reported last year.

"We also curbed the activities of miscreants operating from jail by conducting searches and also keeping watch on their associates' activities," he added.

House thefts fell from a whopping 1,153 in 2019 to 590 in 2021, while robbery cases came down from 506 (2019) to 378 (2020) and finally to 365 (2021).

Pant said crimes against women and children are also under control.

However, some officers told DH separately that lockdown had helped in decreasing crimes.

"The lockdown was only for three months period. After that, the movement of people was normal," Pant said.

