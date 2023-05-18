Bengaluru: Sandesh Museum of Communication reopens

Bengaluru's rich heritage in communication and postal services comes alive once again as the Sandesh Museum of Communication reopened its doors on World Museum Day on Thursday.

The museum is housed in a magnificent 200-year-old heritage building that was originally built in 1804 and opened on Independence Day in 2019.

The museum, managed by the Department of Posts, CPMG Karnataka Circle, invites visitors to embark on a captivating journey through India's rich history of communication.

With its impressive collection of rare stamps, fascinating tools, and captivating exhibits, the Sandesh Museum offers a window into the evolution of Indian communication systems. The exhibits include a telegraph, Morse transmitter, and stamps depicting the freedom movement, to name a few.

There are six rooms in the museum named after elements, types or synonyms of communication, namely Samparka, Samputa, Samvahana, Sangathi, Sangraha, and the audio visual room.