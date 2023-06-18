Bengaluru: Satrangi mela celebrates queer art

Bengaluru: Satrangi mela celebrates queer art

Drag performances by Count Kahlo, Emperor Naaz, and Bloody Kamina enthralled the 800-odd crowd that gathered at the venue.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 18 2023, 20:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 01:48 ist
Satrangi Mela (Pride Edition) was held at Indiranagar Social on Sunday. Credit: Special Arrangement

Indiranagar Social hosted the Satrangi Mela (Pride Edition) on Sunday, opening up the space for the queer community to display their art, while performers took to the stage in celebration of Pride month. 

A celebration of queer talent and queer-owned businesses, the day-long festival saw nearly 20 stalls for artists to display their art and interact with enthusiasts. Two stalls were also dedicated to tattoo artists who took up requests to ink customers under the colourful lights.

Drag performances by Count Kahlo, Emperor Naaz, and Bloody Kamina enthralled the 800-odd crowd that gathered at the venue.

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
LGBTQIA+

