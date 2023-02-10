Bengaluru school ‘fails’ UKG student for not reciting poem, faces music

A UKG student’s father took to social media after a private unaided school “failed” the six-year-old for not reciting a poem.

After the post went viral on Thursday, the school authorities said the incident happened because of a default setting in the app they use.

The parent alleged that when they pointed out to the school that failing students was against government norms, the principal asked them to ensure that their child performed better in exams.

The incident was reported at St Joseph Chaminade Academy at Deepanahalli in Anekal taluk.

Read | 'Teacher' is more gender-neutral than 'sir' or 'madam', says Kerala child rights panel

The parent shared the school’s message with DH, which said the teacher gave the child two opportunities to recite the poem but she did not recite both times.

“Therefore, the teacher has given the minimum mark... The child will ‘Pass’ only if the child scores 35% and above for all subjects... However, the physical progress report card at the PTM does not indicate your child as ‘Fail’...

“We would recommend that you show the progress report from the mobile app and explain to her that she did not recite the rhyme at the exam and she has failed for that subject,” it read.

As failing students is against the ‘no detention policy’, the Block Education Officer of Anekal taluk has issued a notice to the school management.

‘Technical glitch’

“It is system-generated. We have asked the software company to change the word ‘Fail’,” said Saju Augustine, principal of the school.

“We do not fail anybody till Class 8. The final exams have not yet started and there is no question of passing or failing,” said a school authority.