Bengaluru school gets bomb threat; students shifted

A school in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar on Friday received a bomb threat, leading to the students being shifted to a safe place.
Police, along with a bomb disposal squad and sniffer dog squad were rushed to NPS school after the threat, which was sent via email.
Laxman Nimbargi, DCP West Division, said that there is no need to worry and that everything is safe.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube