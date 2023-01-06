Bengaluru school gets bomb threat; students shifted

Bengaluru school gets bomb threat; students shifted

Police, along with a bomb disposal squad and sniffer dog squad were rushed to NPS school after the threat email

  • Jan 06 2023, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2023, 14:39 ist
A view of NPS school. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

A school in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar on Friday received a bomb threat, leading to the students being shifted to a safe place.

Police, along with a bomb disposal squad and sniffer dog squad were rushed to NPS school after the threat, which was sent via email.

Laxman Nimbargi, DCP West Division, said that there is no need to worry and that everything is safe.

Bengaluru
Bomb threat
Rajajinagar

