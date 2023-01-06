Bengaluru school gets bomb threat, turns out to be hoax

An unidentified person threatened over email to blow up a private school in Basaveshwaranagar with dynamite, prompting police to evacuate the students.

Police said the National Academy For Learning, on 3rd Cross, 3rd Block, 3rd Stage Basaveshwaranagar, received the mail from the id ‘rockamlmao@gmail.com’ at 8.28 pm on Thursday.

The school management noticed the email around 10.30 am on Friday and alerted the police. The email said: “I have four sticks of dynamite and I will blow it up tomorrow afternoon during lunch - your favorite student.”

A Basaveshwaranagar police team alerted the bomb disposal and sniffer dog squads. The 950 students at the school were asked to stay in the playground. “We ensured that the students were gathered at a safe place till our teams searched for the explosives, and later found the mail to be a hoax,” Laxman B Nimbargi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), said.

Taking a complaint from the school management, the Basaveshwaranagar police registered a case, vowing to track down the IP address from which the email had been sent.

“If a school receives a bomb threat, we have to handle the investigation differently because students have been involved in some cases in the past. In those instances, the students were caught and received a warning and underwent counselling.

“However, in the present case, we haven’t made any progress yet,” a senior police official said.