Bengaluru school stops students from taking exam over fee dues

A private unaided school, affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), on Monday allegedly disallowed students from taking exams for not paying fees.

Parents sending their wards to Sree Cauvery School in Indiranagar, East Bengaluru, alleged that they were not allowed to take the exam that began on Monday. They claimed that school authorities made the students sit in the auditorium and did not allow them inside the exam hall.

“This is the final exam. How can the school punish students (by not allowing them to take exams)?” asked a parent.

Some parents said their children were not allowed despite them paying fees. “We have paid the fees, but my daughter in class 8 was not given permission to appear for the examination,” said another parent.

A spokesperson for the school said it was due to some miscommunication. “While giving the list of the students with the fee dues to class teachers, names of other children who have paid fees were also included by mistake. This was because they made the online payment on Saturday and it was not reflected in our system,” said the spokesperson. The spokesperson also said all students would be allowed to take their exams from Tuesday. Those who missed their exams on Monday will be allowed to take the exam on another day.

