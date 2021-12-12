Bengaluru school violates Covid rules, takes kids on Hyderabad trip

A Bengaluru-based private school took its students on a five-day trip to Hyderabad in blatant violation of Covid-19 safety protocols of the state government.

As many as 130 students and a few staff members from the Cluny Convent High School in Jalahalli, which is affiliated with the state board, left for Hyderabad late Thursday.

The trip goes against the state government's instructions for schools and colleges not to organise any cultural, educational activities due to the emergence of Omicron and Covid clusters across the state.

The Department of Public Instruction — which stepped in after parents who didn't send their kids on the trip complained about it — has now issued a notice to the school for violating Covid protocols and provisions of the National Disaster Management Act (NDMA).

In its defence, the school stated that there was no mention about trips in the standard operating procedure issued by the department and that it had obtained consent forms from parents for the trip.

According to parents, the school charged Rs 10,000 per student for the trip and made accommodation arrangements at a hotel in Hyderabad.

As per the itinerary available with DH, the plan included visits to Golconda Fort, Birla Mandir, Lumbini Garden among others and returning to Bengaluru on Monday Dec 13.

"When we are all worried about children getting infected with Covid-19, the school is so irresponsible to take them on a trip," said one of the parents.

Another parent said they said no to their children on account of the "increase in the number of paediatric cases".

Reacting to the issue, the school management said the "SoP provided to us from the department had no mention of the trip even though it banned all educational activities".

"We organised the trip based on requests from students and parents. Before finalising the trip, we had taken consent forms from parents. The travel agency had taken all measures to ensure kids are safe," the school said.

The department of public instruction said it was not aware of the trip until the block education officer received complaints from parents.

"We have issued a show-cause notice to school authorities and also directed them to return to Bengaluru with all the students immediately," said Deputy Director of Public Instruction, Bengaluru North.

Department officials have even directed local officers to conduct Covid-19 tests for all students and staff who went on the trip.