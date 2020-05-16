Bengaluru schools prepare to reopen with safety measures in place

City schools are readying their campuses to conduct classes post the lockdown with all safety measures in place.

While a decision over reopening schools is still awaited, the private unaided school management is communicating to parents the measures they are taking to tackle the situation.

“We are planning to conduct the school on alternate days,” said Mansoor Ali Khan, board member, Delhi Public School. “For example, if we have 30 students in a class, we will divide them into two batches of 15. While one attend physical classes, the other (batch) will take classes online. It will be reversed (after a while).”

Some schools are thinking about holding just online classes for the primary sections since it would be difficult to maintain social distancing among the young children. “Even if we put everything (safety measures) in place like wearing masks, temperature checks and sanitisers, it will be tough to control the primary class (from the social distancing perspective). They a re also the most vulnerable when it comes to (viral) infections. Therefore, the idea of (holding classes) online,” said a principal of a city primary school.

Another representative of a school management said ensuring sanitisation during transportation will be a challenge. “We need to pick and drop students in two slots to maintain social distancing. This will be expensive for us,” he said.

Dr Gayetri Devi, principal of Little Flower Public School, said her school will reopen as usual and start classes as per the calendar in online mode. “We are planning physical classes in extended timings for higher sections. This will be held in different slots. The exams (for the primary section) is in our control. We could hold physical classes for them twice or thrice a week,” she said.

Some institutions such as Blossoms School are setting up sanitisation tunnels. “But even if the government allows us to open the school, it will be difficult to maintain social distancing among the children, especially in the toilets,” said Shashi Kumar, management representative, Blossoms School. Dr K P Gopal Krishna, founder chairmen, National Public School, said the schools will focus more on online classes. “It is a must for all parents to submit the children’s health records. In case there are health issues such as respiratory infections and severe allergies, we will suggest home schooling and our teachers will assist,” he said.

Community TV channel

The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka will start a community TV channel to ensure social distancing. The association has taken the idea from the national education policy, where community schooling was highlighted, to set up a platform. “Through our channel, we are trying to video record the classes and telecast the same live and recorded. Schools can arrange live telecasting and students can also watch the recorded version at home,” said office-bearers of the association.