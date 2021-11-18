Bengaluru schools to remain shut on Friday due to heavy rains

While Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath declared one day holiday (Friday) for all schools across Bengaluru, Karnataka State Education Department, citing heavy and incessant rains across Karnataka, on Thursday directed the District administrations to decide on declaring holiday to schools and colleges.

In a circular to all the Deputy Commissioners, Dr Vishal, Commissioner, Department of Public Instructions, directed the officials to decide on declaring holiday keeping in mind the local condition.

"The continuous rains at some of the districts is causing inconvenience to students in reaching the schools. Due to this, a holiday for schools can be declared. Further, the DCs can declare holiday subject to the condition that schools can hold classes some other day to make up for the losses of academic activities," the circular said.

The district administration in Kolar and Chikkaballapura have already declared holidays for schools in their respective districts. "Due to continuous rains, kids and parents will find it tough to commute to schools. Hence, we have taken a decision to declare holiday for all the schools in Bengaluru. Further, we will decide on other days after verifying the situation," explained J Manjunath, Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban.

