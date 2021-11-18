Bengaluru schools to remain shut tomorrow due to rains

Bengaluru schools to remain shut on Friday due to heavy rains

The district administration in Kolar and Chikkaballapura have already declared holidays for schools in their respective districts

Niranjan Kaggere
Niranjan Kaggere, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 18 2021, 20:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2021, 21:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

While Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath declared one day holiday (Friday) for all schools across Bengaluru, Karnataka State Education Department, citing heavy and incessant rains across Karnataka, on Thursday directed the District administrations to decide on declaring holiday to schools and colleges.

In a circular to all the Deputy Commissioners, Dr Vishal, Commissioner, Department of Public Instructions, directed the officials to decide on declaring holiday keeping in mind the local condition.  

Read: Unrelenting rain causes widespread damage to crops across Karnataka

"The continuous rains at some of the districts is causing inconvenience to students in reaching the schools. Due to this, a holiday for schools can be declared. Further, the DCs can declare holiday subject to the condition that schools can hold classes some other day to make up for the losses of academic activities," the circular said. 

The district administration in Kolar and Chikkaballapura have already declared holidays for schools in their respective districts. "Due to continuous rains, kids and parents will find it tough to commute to schools. Hence, we have taken a decision to declare holiday for all the schools in Bengaluru. Further, we will decide on other days after verifying the situation," explained J Manjunath, Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Schools
rains
Karnataka

What's Brewing

France bans wild animals in circuses

France bans wild animals in circuses

Turkish band recycles rubbish into sounds

Turkish band recycles rubbish into sounds

India among nations with lowest quit rates for smoking

India among nations with lowest quit rates for smoking

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Nayanthara movies

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Nayanthara movies

SpaceX's first Starship orbital flight likely in 2022

SpaceX's first Starship orbital flight likely in 2022

DH Toon | No 'non-veg' food beyond this point

DH Toon | No 'non-veg' food beyond this point

Miramax sues Tarantino over planned ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

Miramax sues Tarantino over planned ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

 